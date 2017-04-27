27 April 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - UNTA Trade Union Deems Salary Readjustment Opportune

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The trade union National Union of Angolan Workers (UNTA) considers that the approval of a salary readjustment for public servants, as part of the government's policy to gradually increase salaries through differentiations, happens at an opportune moment but it does not yet meet the expectations of UNTA.

The secretary-general of UNTA, Manuel Viage, said so last Wednesday, in an interview to the public RNA radio, having justified his organisation's stance with the fact that the government did not make a readjustment to salaries in the public service in the last two years, which caused an accumulated inflation of over 40 per cent.

The trade unionist said that this salary readjustment, recently announced by the Angolan Executive, should have taken into account the expected inflation rate for the year 2017, which is of 15 per cent, with a view to compensating the possible decrease in the purchase capacity of workers' salary.

Manuel Viage also defended that the Social Security department should readjust its benefits as well, such as consider the possibility of increasing the value of the unemployment benefit.

Angola

Angola - Justice Ministry Holds Broad Consultative Council

The Angolan Ministry of Justice and Human Rights will hold its XII Broad Consultative Council on 27-28 April, aimed at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.