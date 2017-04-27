Angola - UNTA Trade Union Deems Salary Readjustment Opportune

Luanda — The trade union National Union of Angolan Workers (UNTA) considers that the approval of a salary readjustment for public servants, as part of the government's policy to gradually increase salaries through differentiations, happens at an opportune moment but it does not yet meet the expectations of UNTA.

The secretary-general of UNTA, Manuel Viage, said so last Wednesday, in an interview to the public RNA radio, having justified his organisation's stance with the fact that the government did not make a readjustment to salaries in the public service in the last two years, which caused an accumulated inflation of over 40 per cent.

The trade unionist said that this salary readjustment, recently announced by the Angolan Executive, should have taken into account the expected inflation rate for the year 2017, which is of 15 per cent, with a view to compensating the possible decrease in the purchase capacity of workers' salary.

Manuel Viage also defended that the Social Security department should readjust its benefits as well, such as consider the possibility of increasing the value of the unemployment benefit.