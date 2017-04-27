27 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Monitor Publications Restructuring

By Monitor Reporter

The management of Monitor Publications Ltd has rolled out a new organisational structure in order to improve its revenues. According to the MD, Tony Glencross, this is being done to meet the customers' needs and grow circulation.

"In view of the rapidly changing consumer needs, we have embarked on a journey to drive the digital/mobile first and business convergence strategies that will allow us grow new revenue streams while securing our current print and broadcasting businesses," he said.

The structure is also meant to introduce new automation and processes for efficiency.

Glencross states that the changes have unfortunately resulted into declaring redundancy due to the merging of some roles within the company.

"The functions which have been declared redundant in the new model, cut across the hierarchy in the business, from production and editorial to commercial and radio," he said, adding, "As a result of the required reorganisation, some employees will be affected. We will however ensure that the process is carried out smoothly and even-handedly, and the employees rendered redundant will be counselled and treated with respect and sensitivity."

