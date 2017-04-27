Angola - Justice Ministry Holds Broad Consultative Council

Luanda — The Angolan Ministry of Justice and Human Rights will hold its XII Broad Consultative Council on 27-28 April, aimed at making a comprehensive analysis of the sector's priorities for the year 2017

According to a press release, the event will be held under the motto "challenges and perspectives of the justice and human rights sector" and will be chaired by the incumbent minister, Rui Mangueira.

The advisory council will be attended by the provincial governor of Luanda, Higino Carneiro.

For two days, technicians from all over the country will discuss justice services, the current state of human rights in Angola, challenges and constraints, as well as issues related to justice.

With the XII Consultative Council, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights reinforces its commitment to improving the services it provides daily to citizens.