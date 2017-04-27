Uganda: Four More Charged Over Gulu Barracks Attack

Kampala — Four more suspects were yesterday charged and remanded over charges of alleged failed attack on Gulu army detach and Gulu Central Police Station in 2016.

The suspects; Kenneth Otto,37 and Sam Ojok Obama, both peasant of Abok Sub County in Oyam District; Patrick Okello Ajulu and Charles Opio also known as Olici, both peasants of Amuru Sub County in Oyam District were arraigned before the General Court Martial at Makindye.

They however denied pleading to the charges citing lack of court's jurisdiction.

The charging of the four suspects brings the total of the suspects to twenty five.

They are charged with treachery and offences related to security. They are alleged to have plotted the attacks on Opit Army Detach and Gulu Central Police Station in Gulu District.

They are also charged with murder of two soldiers at the army detach, two police officers at Gulu Central Police Station and causing grievous bodily harm to four other people.

Army Court chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti remanded the accused persons to Kigo government Prison until May 10 this year and directed them to make formal application objecting to the court.

Those charged earlier are: Lance Cpl Simon Mugisha attached to Makindye Military Police, Pte Akina Ophine Kasamba alias Jaimoro Opio Nickson, a watchman and builder in Zika Zone in Kawuku, Wakiso District, Agenurwoth Collins Odori, a private guard and a resident of Katende Zone in Nakawa Division, Maditrowth Vincent a private guard and resident of Kyebando in Kawempe Division , Lukwiya Kakonick a peasant resident of Pawat Omeru in Nwoya District and Private Charles Omwony Bua attached to Papa Battalion Local Defence Unit in Agago District.

Others are Richard Okech a boda boda rider of Leb-Ngek in Nwoya, Alfred Odongpiny a boda boda rider of Kal-atoocon Village in Nwoya, Geoffrey Komakech a peasant in Nwoya, Charles Onen (Nwoya), Richard Onen alias Munu Opegu boda boda rider of Gulu, Opio Thomas Opiyo peasant from Gulu, Vicent Ochola Ocen alias Okema Denis a casual labourer from Kitgum District , Pte Okidi Fred Opio Layika attached to papa Batallion under 5th Division, Tito Bongomin a boda-boda operator of Paibwor Kera, Layemo sub-county in Kitgum District, Bidongu Karim, Patrick Komakech, Ema Munguriek, Robert Okot and a police officer Vincent Olara.

Prosecution Case:

Prosecution alleges that on May 27 this year with intent to prejudice the security of the country, the accused infiltrated and attacked the defence forces at Opit Army Detach in Gulu. The state further contends that on June 12, this year the same group with the same intention attacked Central Police Station in Gulu Distruict.

It is also alleged that on May 27 this year, with malice aforethought, the suspects unlawfully caused the death of Pte Odongo Alphonse Ojara and Okullo Haggai at Opit Army Detach in Gulu.

The state alleges that on June 12, the suspects with malice aforethought unlawfully caused death of ASP Amos Masaba and Cpl Amops Edema at Central Police Station in Gulu.

Prosecution further states that on May 27 this year, the same group unlawfully occasioned grievous bodily harm to Pte Obong Dickens at Opit Army Detach while on June 12 at Central Police Station, they caused similar harm to detective Assistant Inspector of Police Yochira Jackson, Sgt Vincent Kibuye, Pte Michael Opoka Kilama, Police Constable Watimango Sande and Christine Ally.

Background:

Between May and June this year, two Police officers and two UPDF soldiers were killed and others injured following a fierce shootout with gunmen who attempted to raid security facilities in Gulu.