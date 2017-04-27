Uganda: Armed Thugs in UPDF Uniform Undress, Rob Traders

Kagadi — Gunmen in army uniform robbed several traders and passengers who were travelling in a minibus on the Kagadi-Kakumiro-Mubende road in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Kagadi District Police Commander, Mr Peter Ongwara said the suspected thugs ambushed the taxi Reg No. UBA 540C en route to Kampala from Kagadi around Kyomunembe village and robbed all passengers, most of whom were business men and women. They also robbed money worth Shs 6 million.

Ongwara said Police in Kagadi and other areas have launched a manhunt of the suspects who were allegedly travelling in a Mark II car.

"Though police has the duty to keep, law and order as well as protect people's lives and property, the people should also be vigilant and take keen of their movements and lives," Mr Ongwara said.

According to Mr Julius Mujogoro, the driver of the attacked vehicle, the suspects had two riffles, two toy guns, machetes and clubs and were donning clothes similar to Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform.

He said the armed men, whose number he could not recall, barricaded the road using tree logs and as the vehicle approached their trap, they stopped it and ordered every occupant to get outside.

"They told us to undress ourselves and leave all our belongings in the vehicle. They also started whipping some of us who attempted to resist their orders," Mr Mujogoro said.

When contacted, Kibaale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Kisembo Araali said that all security agencies are on alert to have the suspects apprehended.

By Press time, no arrests or recovery of the robbed property had been made.