27 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Musila Quits Wiper, Accuses Kalonzo of Mischief After Gubernatorial Loss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Senator David Musila has resigned as the Wiper Democratic Party Chairman, a day after Governor Julius Malombe was announced winner of the party's Kitui nomination.

Musila blamed Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for his loss in the contest and promised to consult his supporters on his next political move.

Musila claimed that the party leader ordered the results generated by the governor's team be announced as legitimate.

The Senator insists he won after garnering 81,234 votes against Malombe's 70,889 votes.

Kenya

Election Violence Dampening Prospects of Economic Growth

The violence that has hit the primaries of Jubilee and Nasa is sending disturbing signals that are likely to dampen… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.