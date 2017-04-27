Kenya: Musila Quits Wiper, Accuses Kalonzo of Mischief After Gubernatorial Loss

Nairobi — Senator David Musila has resigned as the Wiper Democratic Party Chairman, a day after Governor Julius Malombe was announced winner of the party's Kitui nomination.

Musila blamed Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for his loss in the contest and promised to consult his supporters on his next political move.

Musila claimed that the party leader ordered the results generated by the governor's team be announced as legitimate.

The Senator insists he won after garnering 81,234 votes against Malombe's 70,889 votes.