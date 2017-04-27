27 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tibim! Uhuru Park Goes Gaga As Big Nasa Announcement Awaited

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Nasa principals from left: Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga , Isaac Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula at Bomas of Kenya on April 20, 2017.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The stage is wrapped with blue and white ribbons to signify the presence of the National Super Alliance at Uhuru Park.

The expectations are high and the crowd is charged, waiting to know who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto in August polls.

"Tibim," goes the tune as hundreds of NASA supporters sing in unison.

Others are carrying placards some to 'sell' their respective aspirants under the NASA coalition.

"Tibim NASA, " reads one of them.

Leaders have started streaming into the historical park where the NASA Pentagon led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi will make the announcement.

Other principals are Senator Moses Wetangula and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.

More on This

D-Day for Nasa As Coalition Set to Announce Its Flagbearer

Nasa will on Thursday unveil a line-up which comprises the presidential candidate, his deputy and posts of premier… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.