Kenya: Tibim! Uhuru Park Goes Gaga As Big Nasa Announcement Awaited

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Nasa principals from left: Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga , Isaac Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula at Bomas of Kenya on April 20, 2017.

Nairobi — The stage is wrapped with blue and white ribbons to signify the presence of the National Super Alliance at Uhuru Park.

The expectations are high and the crowd is charged, waiting to know who will face President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto in August polls.

"Tibim," goes the tune as hundreds of NASA supporters sing in unison.

Others are carrying placards some to 'sell' their respective aspirants under the NASA coalition.

"Tibim NASA, " reads one of them.

Leaders have started streaming into the historical park where the NASA Pentagon led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi will make the announcement.

Other principals are Senator Moses Wetangula and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.