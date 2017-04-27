Kenya: Kericho Governor Chepkwony Defeats MP in Jubilee Primaries

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony cruised to victory in the contest for the Jubilee ticket beating Ainamoi MP Benjamin Langat, who came a distant fourth.

Prof Chepkwony garnered 124,698 votes while his rival, former National Social Security Fund Managing Trustee Richard Kipkoech had 33,351 votes.

Former Kenya Ports Authority board member Fred Kirui got 22,409 votes while Mr Langat had 18,912.

"I am totally overjoyed and humbled with the level of confidence that Kericho residents continue to have in me and I will keep working towards making Kericho a better place for all. I am grateful that the party held free and fair polls as it had promised us," said Prof Chepkwony in an interview.

The victory over the Ainamoi MP was perhaps a sweet revenge for Prof Chepkwony, as Mr Langat defeated him in 2008 when they both contested for the parliamentary seat in a by-election following the demise of then area MP David Too.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also won despite stiff challenge from former Roads Minister Franklin Bett and former Tea Research Institute board Chairman Sammy Chepkwony who emerged second and third respectively.

Mr Cheruiyot garnered 99,404 votes during the election while Mr Bett was second with 71,491 votes. Mr Chepkwony had 32,328 votes.

Kericho Women Representative Hellen Chepkwony lost the battle to Florence Kosgei. She garnered 40,942 votes against Mrs Kosgei's 51,022 votes.

Parliamentary aspirants who won the Jubilee ticket in the county include Jospeh Limo (Kipkelion East), Hillary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Kiptergech Mutai, (Bureti), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Sylvannus Maritim (Ainamoi) and Justice Kemei (Sigowet/Soin).