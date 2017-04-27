27 April 2017

Nigeria: Truck Crushes Motorcyclist to Death in Lagos

A commercial motorcyclist was crushed to death by a heavy duty truck at Daleko area of Lagos on Thursday.

The passenger on the motorcycle, who survived the accident, was dragged from the wheels of the truck with a broken leg.

NAN reports that a mammoth crowd of sympathisers made frantic efforts to rescue the two victims of the accident which occurred at about 9.15 a.m. on the Mushin-Isolo Road, Lagos.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) promptly responded with rescue vehicles which lifted the truck, allowing the removal of the cyclist's lifeless body stuck between the wheels.

Eye witnesses told NAN that the accident occurred when the motorcyclist, who was on top speed, tried overtaking the truck at a dangerous bend.

The corpse was removed to a mortuary while the injured was taken to hospital.

