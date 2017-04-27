27 April 2017

South Africa: Nche, Cassiem Return for Cheetahs

Ox Nche and Uzair Cassiem have returned to the Cheetahs' starting line-up for their Super Rugby clash against the Crusaders in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Both players started on the bench in last weekend's disappointing loss to the Bulls at Loftus.

Elsewhere, Paul Schoeman moves from No 6 to No 8 while Sergeal Petersen comes in at right wing.

The Cheetahs may be back at home this weekend, but the task does not get any easier against the only undefeated side left in the competition.

"We've had a good week on the training field and we are positive about Saturday. We'll focusing on what we've learned in previous games to keep improving and do what we do best," said captain Francois Venter.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Niell Jordaan/William Small-Smith, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Clinton Swart

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano,20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

South Africa

