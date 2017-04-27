South Africa: Samwu Vows Not to Back Down

The Bushbuckridge Local Municipality workers who have been on strike since last Monday, will not back down.

This is despite only being paid half their salary for April. The Samwu members downed tools after the municipality declined to honour their SALGABC Arbitration award.

According to the chairperson of Samwu Bushbuckridge, Jerry Baloyi, the union will not back down.

Baloyi said the workers only received half their salary on Wednesday morning.

"We are concerned of why we are receiving our salaries in half and not on the actual date of pay. It is surprising because we usually receive our pay on the 25th, the tickets are processed by the 15th of each month and our strike started on the 18th of April, we should be getting all of our monthly salaries," said Baloyi.

He said that the municipal workers are not threatened by this action.

"We will not be stopped by the shortage in our salaries in our protest. We continue forward with our mantra with regard to the issue of the order of our arbitration award. We won't back down as we seriously need for the municipality to honour the 2014 council resolution," he said.

Baloyi said that they would take the matter up with the municipality later on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson of the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality, Aubrey Mnisi denied the claims and said that all workers were paid.

"Everyone got paid of their salaries on Tuesday and if it was a case of punishing the workers on strike, it would have affected even the councillors and the rest of the management. It may have been a challenge of banking details as some bank with institutions not aligned with our finance system," said Mnisi.

Source: News24