Gambia: GTMI Launches First-Ever Student Union

The Gambia Telecommunication and Multimedia Institution (GTMI) recently launched its first student union to look at the welfare of the students as well as to contribute to national development.

The initiative was proudly sponsored by their partners GAMTEL/GAMCEL.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of GTMI, Malick Bah, said this was a historic moment of the institution as students union around the globe have a primary role in complementing the efforts of their institutions.

"GTMI has always endeavoured to put the interest of their students first," he said. He added that it was the administration that supported the setting up of the union.

"Any nation will excel when the youth are empowered in investing in the future. This empowerment will help students nurture the habit of contributing in debates, drama and poems to develop their talents that will help them in their future careers."

Bora Ceesay, on behalf of the union president, said the union stands for enlightenment, development and empowerment.

He said guarding the development of an institution of excellence was the idea behind the formation of the union.

He stated that their foremost objective is to promote academic excellence through debate, drama and poetry among students as well as enlightening its members on the effect of illegal migration, drug abuse and terrorism.

They will be also conducting academic research programmes, field trips and tours, helping students connect with the right employers, job opportunities and entrepreneurship.

They are aware of the challenges that lie ahead in achieving heir objectives but with the dedication and commitment of their members, as well as the support and partnership with the government, national youth council, Gamcel/Gamtel and management of GTMI, the institution will gradually achieve their goals, he said.

He commended the sponsors GAMTEL and GAMCEL for their contribution in the development of young people in The Gambia.

Mr Ceesay, representing Gamtel, said GTMI is the pioneer of telecommunications in The Gambia and has created a household name in the domain.

The formation of the union proves that students have a vision to contribute towards development in creating the opportunity for its members and be an inspiration for their Alma-mater.

He advised the union members to take their work seriously, adding that the management of Gamtel/Gamcel would host a website for the union to network and achieve their endeavours

Malick Jones, the deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology advised the students to make good use of their talent to help themselves in their future career.

He commented Gamtel/Gamcel for give the students the platform to showcase their talent.