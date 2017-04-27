27 April 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GPU Meets Information Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister for Information and Communication Infrastructure, Honourable Demba Ali Jawo, and Permanent Secretary, Lamin Camara, on Friday April 21, received members of the Executive Board of the Gambia Press Union (GPU).

The courtesy visit by the GPU aims to discuss issues relating to press freedom and media development in The Gambia.

During the meeting, the Ministry and the GPU discussed at length, and have arrived at common grounds, on a number of reforms that should happen around laws and policies that affect in particular the operations of media in the country. The Ministry and the GPU, therefore, agreed to work closely in conducting reforms.

The GPU also took the opportunity to brief the Ministry on its upcoming commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, which this year, will feature a march pass, symposium and national journalism awards.

The Ministry was also updated on the GPU's ongoing projects sponsored by the National Endowment for Democracy, United Nations Democracy Fund, EU-UNESCO, and Danish Government through GAMES.

The ministry was informed that through these projects, the GPU will be able to improve journalism education and practice in the country, while contributing to create an enabling environment for freedom of expression in the Gambia.

The GPU delegation was led by the President, Bai Emil Touray, accompanied by two of his assistants Namory Trawally and Modou Kanteh, as well as Secretary General, Saikou Jammeh

Signed

Saikou Jammeh, SG, GPU

Gambia

Gambia's GDP Over D47 Billion - Hon. Halifa Sallah

The National Assembly Member for Serrekunda Constituency Hon: Halifa Sallah has said that the current debt of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.