27 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Witness - I Was Only Trying to Help the Accused

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Awa Gassama

A second defence witness in a drug trial against Momodou S. Jallow, on Monday told a Bundung Magistrates' Court that he was only trying to help Mr. Jallow; who was his childhood friend when he visited him at the police station.

Testifying before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Lamin Jadama said he visited Mr. Jallow at the Bundung borehole police station with some of his family members but they were asked to see the station officer, who also directed them to Mr. Sanneh. Mr. Jallow is charged with possession of 1kg and 760g of Cannabis Sativa on 12th July, 2016.

According to Mr. Jadama, Mr. Sanneh asked him to meet him at his office,which he did but Mr. Sanneh later asked him to meet him at his residence in Brikama to talk about Mr. Jallow's bail issue. "After the discussion, Mr. Sanneh said he was going to call me to make arrangements for the bail payment."

He said one Saturday, Mr. Sanneh called him and they met at the Bundung Magistrates' Court gate where he recorded him on his phone and paid D3, 000 for Mr. Jallow's bail.

The drug prosecutor, NCA2 LKB reminded Mr. Jadama that during defence, Mr Jallow had told the court that he gave D6, 000 to Mr. Sanneh and also said in his testimony that he gave D3, 000 to Mr. Sanneh but Mr. Jadama responded that he personally gave D3, 000 to Mr. Sanneh.

The prosecutor also told Mr. Jadama that he was only trying to help Mr. Jallow in the case because he is a childhood friend which, Mr. Jadama agreed to be that truth.

The matter is adjourned to 10th May for hearing.

Gambia

Gambia's GDP Over D47 Billion - Hon. Halifa Sallah

The National Assembly Member for Serrekunda Constituency Hon: Halifa Sallah has said that the current debt of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.