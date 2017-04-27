Gambia: Witness - I Was Only Trying to Help the Accused

A second defence witness in a drug trial against Momodou S. Jallow, on Monday told a Bundung Magistrates' Court that he was only trying to help Mr. Jallow; who was his childhood friend when he visited him at the police station.

Testifying before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie, Lamin Jadama said he visited Mr. Jallow at the Bundung borehole police station with some of his family members but they were asked to see the station officer, who also directed them to Mr. Sanneh. Mr. Jallow is charged with possession of 1kg and 760g of Cannabis Sativa on 12th July, 2016.

According to Mr. Jadama, Mr. Sanneh asked him to meet him at his office,which he did but Mr. Sanneh later asked him to meet him at his residence in Brikama to talk about Mr. Jallow's bail issue. "After the discussion, Mr. Sanneh said he was going to call me to make arrangements for the bail payment."

He said one Saturday, Mr. Sanneh called him and they met at the Bundung Magistrates' Court gate where he recorded him on his phone and paid D3, 000 for Mr. Jallow's bail.

The drug prosecutor, NCA2 LKB reminded Mr. Jadama that during defence, Mr Jallow had told the court that he gave D6, 000 to Mr. Sanneh and also said in his testimony that he gave D3, 000 to Mr. Sanneh but Mr. Jadama responded that he personally gave D3, 000 to Mr. Sanneh.

The prosecutor also told Mr. Jadama that he was only trying to help Mr. Jallow in the case because he is a childhood friend which, Mr. Jadama agreed to be that truth.

The matter is adjourned to 10th May for hearing.