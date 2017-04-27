Gambia: Gomez - Youth Economic Empowerment Top On My Agenda

Henry Gomez, minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has said that youth economic empowerment is top most on his agenda as minister of Youth and Sports.

"Increasing the income opportunities available for youth, especially potential and returning migrants, is key for the future growth of the Gambian economy and inclusiveness of the society," he said during the laying of the foundation stone of the Essau youth centre in Lower Niumi District, North Bank Region (NBR) recently.

The centre that will consist of 6 shops, a restaurant and 8 guestrooms, is funded by the natives of Essau in the Diaspora. The construction of the centre, according to officials, would hugely contribute to youth and sports development in the village.

Minister Gomez said the Youth Ministry is charged with the responsibility of developing, promoting and regulating youth and sports. "As a result, it is responsible for policy evolution, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of youth and sports programmes and projects," he said.

He added that The Gambia National Youth and Sports policies are the main policy instruments that guide the work of the Ministry.

According to him, the ultimate goals of the policies are to function as guides for the Ministry and its partners to ensure that investment in youth and sports take place across sectors and in all policies and programmes.

"As a ministry, we have to make sure young people are guided and supported to stem the current migration trend, it is crucial to step up job creation and create more meaningful income opportunities at home," he said.

Matarr Jeng, the National Assembly member for Lower Niumi constituency said, youth of the district are very much committed to the development of the area.

He said: "The construction of this centre will be a very big boost for youth empowerment and development within the area and beyond."

"Young people of this area are faced with a lot of development constrains and needs support. The football field is in a very bad condition and needs to be fixed," he said.

Sheriff Mboge, chairperson, Regional Youth Committee, North Bank Region (NBR) said, youth centres are very important to youth development, because is the place where young people meet, discuss and share experiences.

"It is good for youth development in all aspects," he said, adding that the coming of the Essau youth centre is timely and would help improve sports and youth engagement in the community.

He advised the youth to establish management committee of the centre to enable the daily and effective management of the centre.

Lamin Darboe, representative of Essau youth in the Diaspora said their aim is to support the people of Essau, saying this is not the first support that they extended to the village.

He said: "It is our responsibility as native of Essau to contribute to its development. We have other projects that will be coming in the future; we all know that government alone cannot do it all."