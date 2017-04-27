Gambia: Senegalese Ambassador Extols Gambia - Senegal Relations

The Senegalese ambassador to The Gambia, His Excellency Professor Saliou Ndiaye, has said that The Gambia and Senegal shared deep historical, cultural and ancestral ties.

Prof Ndiaye was speaking on Wednesday at the opening of the first edition of the private sector -public sector forum between The Gambia and Senegal, at a hotel in Bakau Cape.

The aim of the two-day forum is to bring together the people of both countries, Senegal and Gambia in a single - interactive business platform with a view to exchanging business and exploring further business opportunities. One way of achieving this is by bringing together stakeholders from both countries and desired sustainable development for both countries

Ambassador Poul Badjie, executive secretary of the Senegalo- Gambia Permanent Secretariat, said the objective of the forum is to open dialogue, consultation and partnership at the highest authority within institutions in order to provide accelerate progress for the realisation of the protocol and agreement signed by the two countries hence the need to engage each other in direct talks in order to deserve maximum opportunities from the forum.

He recalled that following the visit of President Adama Barrow to Senegal, the governments of The Gambia and Senegal have committed themselves to reining the two countries' bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. On 4 March 2017, the heads of state agreed to establish a Presidential Council, which would meet every six months. The two leaders also signed agreements in the area of defense and security, Tourism and consular affairs as well as air and maritime transport, justice, fisheries, road transport and forestry.

It is therefore the mandate of the Senegalo- Gambia Permanent Secretariat as an interstate institution for harmonisation of policies, and cooperation between The Gambia and Senegal to play leading role in the administration of these protocols and this can be achieved without the usual Senegamba spirit.

He also informed the gathering that there would be a two-day networking forum for both countries (Gambia and Senegal) under the theme, "Bringing the people of Senegal in a single Interactive-Multi-sectoral Business forum" to be held at King Fahad Palace Hotel in Dakar, on 24 May 2017.