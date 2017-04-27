Gambia: Makaireh Badjan Takes Over Waica Presidency

The managing director of Royal Insurance Company, Makaireh Badjan, has been installed as the president of the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA), succeeding Rotomi Fashola, a Nigerian.

Mr. Badjan took the prescribed oath of office pledging to discharge his duties as WAICA president faithfully to the best of his ability and in accordance with the constitution of WAICA and law.

He would serve a one-year term as the president of the sub-regional insurance association, formed in 1973 with membership from Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Mr. Badjan was installed on Tuesday during a dinner bringing to a close the 39th annual general meeting and educational conference of WAICA, which brought together about 200 insurance professionals from across West Africa.

The annual rotating conference was hosted by the Insurance Association of The Gambia at the Kairaba Beach Hotel in Kololi.

Shortly after taking the prescribed oath of office, Mr Badjan, a member of the UK Chartered Insurance Institute, said: "I stand here tonight feeling deeply honoured and privileged to accept the presidency of our noble association, WAICA. It is indeed a moment of grace not only for me but the entire Gambia insurance industry.

"I am taking up the presidency to take up a duty to play a role that is not an easy one. The founding fathers of WAICA had really set out some great objectives and there had been a lot of achievements because we have had dynamic presidents, together with the executive committee, spearheading and driving things."

Mr Badjan, a renowned figure in the development of Gambia insurance industry, said he would continue the good work that had been done by his predecessors.

"I make my commitment tonight to continue the good work of all the past presidents, particularly my predecessor, Mr Fashola. I have been monitoring him and he is somebody that I have always seen to be really committed to what the founding fathers want for WAICA," he said.

"Ever since he won the presidency [last year], whenever we met, he pushes hard to really get the association to get along with the set objectives."