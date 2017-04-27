27 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Manduar Football Academy Boosted

By Sainabou Jatta

Eddy Potters and Wil Potters, couple from Netherland, recently donated sporting materials worth D80, 000 to Manduar Football Academy in Brikama South of West coast Region.

The materials include: 51 set of football boots, 18 sets of jerseys, 3 giant and small trophies and 7 sets of coaches track suits. The materials are meant to encourage grassroots football in the Gambia as well as help in the development of the football academy in Brikama

Speaking to The Observer Sports, the Netherland Gambian counterpart who is based in Manduar, Dominic Mendy, said the couple started helping the village academy since 2012.

He hailed the couple for giving support to Manduar football academy, which is aimed at encouraging grassroots football in the country, Manduar village in particular.

According to Mendy, the couple does visit The Gambia once every year, adding that the materials are not only meant for Manduar Football Academy.

