Gambia: Observing Legal Ethics

editorial

Observance of strong ethical code of conduct is similar for all major professional disciplines in the world and this is specifically true for the legal profession assigned with responsibility of protection and promotion of fundamental human rights of people regardless of our status in life in line with the constitution and other laws of the land.

Lawyers otherwise called ministers in the temple of justice or learned persons, is not tenable in the absence of having a strong ethical code of conduct meant to guide their daily operations as protectors, promoters and preservers of fundamental freedoms and rights of people at all times. The Gambia Bar Association has similar code of conduct for legal practitioners in The Gambia, as contained in various provisions of the 2013 legal practitioners guide with punitive measures for those found wanting.

Legal ethics is further taught as part of core courses for law students at both the Faculty of Law under the University of The Gambia and The Gambia Law School, with the objective of instilling a high sense of ethical behaviour in them as custodians of the country's future legal system.

No profession worth of its name would allow its dignity and name be soiled at will by any of its members or potential members and applies to even the world of accountants, security forces, journalism among others, all having in place similar spirited code of conduct for their members. This shows the importance of code of conduct, as a measure for maintenance of trust and confidence in whatever discipline we opted for, as affirmed in section 73 of the Evidence Act, Laws of The Gambia, which provided for lawyer client privilege communication.

It would be rather unfortunate for others committing crimes for whatever reason known to them and then plead name of their potential profession either, because of the prestige attached to it or for other ulterior motives. There is excuse for commission of crime as outlined in section 7 of the criminal code that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, unless the person pleaded insanity and other mental defects capable of depriving him or her appreciating the nature of the offence committed.

The new Gambia has no room for unethical related issues instead we need decent, honest, industrious and committed people in getting the country where it ought to be, for the interest of all.