Gambia: Change of Govt. Does Not Affect FGM/C Ban - WB Executive Director

The Executive Director of Women's Bureau Binta Jammeh Sidibeh has stated that the change of government does not affect the ban on Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C), adding that the ban and law still remains.

"Government can be changed but the law still remains. The law is made by the National Assembly Members (NAM), therefore, if you offend the law, you will be punished according to the law. It is true that the law still exists, but is also significant that we inform the people that still now the law is there. We want you the religious leaders to preach it during your religious and social gatherings for the fact that there are certain individuals that think that the law was made during the former regime and now there is new government, the law those not exist," she added.

The Women's Bureau boss made this remarks on Wednesday in Bwiam, in the Foni Kansala District of the West Coast Region (WCR) during the opening ceremony of a two-day consortium of religious leaders across the country to share findings from the Senegalese argument on FGM/C.

Madam Jammeh-Sidibeh added that FGM/C which has been an age long tradition poses lots of harms on women and girls such as sociological trauma, prolong labour and worst of all Fistulas, which is very difficult to manage and treat.

She informed the participants that the Ministry of Women's Affairs have come up with policies and laws geared towards protecting the rights of women and girls which are; the National Gender and Women Empowerment Policy 2010-2020, the Women Act 2010, Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Offence Act.

This, she said, is geared towards promoting and protecting the rights of women and girls. The Women Amendment Act 2015 has totally ban FGM/C in The Gambia, thus she called for active participatory from all and sundry to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

For his part, Muhammed Lamin Kanteh from the Supreme Islamic Council (SIC) underscored the significance of the forum. He said the SIC and the Women's Bureau have been working closely particularly on religious issues.

Women, he said, have a big role in our religion and tradition. "Women are very important, even in the Holly Quran; there is a special Surah that talks about women alone".

Alhaji Baba Ceesay, the Imam of Farato dwelled on the significance of the forum, while commending Women's Bureau for their foresight in organizing such forum to discussing with people on this issue.