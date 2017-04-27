Gambia: IFAG Invests Over D1.5M in Gambia's Education Sector

The Iceland Friendship Association-The Gambia (IFAG), a registered charitable organization in The Gambia has spent over D1,543,779 in the country's education system benefitting 104 students.

This was disclosed by Fabakary Kalleh, coordinator of the project at recent media briefing held at a hotel in Bijilo.

According to him, the support was spent in sponsoring students from upper basic to senior secondary schools, tertiary education as well as university level.

The project, he went on, seeks to provide financial and material support to needy children in the North Bank Region, thus contributing to the attainment of universal access to relevant and quality education.

He made it clear that the specific objectives of the project, are to support about 100 needy students with financial aid in their educational pursuit, to contribute towards the improvement of the nutritional standards of needy students as well as to contribute to the universal access to quality education.

Kalleh indicated that since the launching of the project last year, a sum of D1,543,779.00 has been spent on students, saying they still have D175,000 to spend before the end of the academic year.

He thanked the board members of the association for visiting the country to see how far they had gone with the project.

Omar Kristmundsson, chairperson, Iceland Friendship Association-The Gambia, said their visit was to gather firsthand information of the association's operation and how things are fairing as well as to discuss the next step forward.

"Running a programme like this is in many ways difficult, but it was our conclusion that all the money was delivered to beneficiaries," he added.

During the visit, he said that they visited some of their beneficiaries and were quite impressed with the current state of their project.

"We are looking forward to the continuity of the programme in the country".

Arndis Jonsdottir, another board member of the association, said they need to ensure funds are spent wisely and get good results from investment.

"We are supporting Gambian businesses because the beneficiaries would grow up to become highly skilled workers," she said.

She expressed hope to continue supporting the programme in the near future.

Adama Thorpe, a first-year student of the University of The Gambia, who is a beneficiary of the programme, expressed delight for having benefited from the programme.

She explained that since they started sponsoring her, everything was going on smoothly, pointing out that the project has transformed her life into a very positive way, as if it was their scholarship, she would have found it difficult to enrol at the University of The Gambia.