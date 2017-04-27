Gambia: NBR Nam Committed to Strengthening Unity Among Electorates

The newly elected National Assembly Members for Lower Baddibou, Jokadou and Central Baddibou in the North Bank Region, have applauded electorate in the area for the trust and confidence bestowed on them to represent their respective constituencies in the National Assembly.

Hon. Alagie Jawara of Lower Baddibou, Salifu Jawo of Jokadou and Sulayman Saho of Central Constituencies, who were speaking during an interview with the Daily Observer, promised that their first priority as lawmakers is to reconcile the people to forget about their political differences and work towards the development of their respective constituencies and the country in particular.

Hon. Jawara of Lower Baddibou National Assembly Member, noted that one of his development plans would be to support the people of Lower Baddibou North with good road network,s electricity, water and reliable health care service delivery.

He thus called on the people of the area to put all hands on deck so as to advance the development aspiration of the government.

Hon. Jawara equally called on party supporters of different political parties to be law abiding and tolerant, saying peace and security are key in strengthening the country's social fabric.

Hon. Salifu Jawo of Jokadou echoed similar sentiments, further assuring electorate of his area of cordial working relationship with the Department of Agriculture to boost food production and productivity in the area.

"I will also play a lead role in improving health and education and work with the National Road Authority and government to rehabilitate the road condition in Jokadou."

For his part, Hon. Sulayman Saho of Central Baddibou stressed the need for people to come together for the development of Central Baddibou.

He cited the bad state of the roads linking Daru Rilwan, Kerr Pateh to Minteh Kunda and Banni via Salikeni to Njaba Kunda, which according to him, is of great concern to him.

According to him, creating political freedom and awareness among electorate are fundamental in enhancing political participation and respect of human rights.

Commenting on the provision of portable water supply, Hon. Saho maintained that all efforts would be put in place to ensure that people in the area have clean and safe drinking water.