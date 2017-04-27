Gambia: Lawyer Darboe Urges New Nams to Scrutinize Executive With Vigilance

The secretary general of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has urged the new Parliamentarians to scrutinize the executive with vigilance and competency, tempered by positivism and a mission for cooperation and united action.

Lawyer Ousainou ANM Darboe's comment was contained in a statement available to this medium while stating that he greatly regret the fact that they have such a small number of female NAMs at the current assembly he take this as an urgent challenge for UDP and other parties.

"As secretary general of the majority party, and indeed on behalf of all parties, I thank you (Gambian electorates) most profoundly for the peaceful way you have participated in the campaigns of the various parties and independent candidates and whatever the occasion, whatever the circumstances, for us Gambians, it is always, Peace Forever," UDP secretary general said.

According to Lawyer Darboe, we are a nation of one family, united by blood ties and love of our people adding that whatever village or town you live in; whatever work you do; whichever language you speak; whichever party you belong to; you are first and foremost, the daughter or son of The Gambia.

He said Democratic election is about fair competition amongst people and parties thus there are tensions; sometimes there is anger; yet always, there should be love of our country and her people.

For new parliamentarians who are elected, he went on, will serve all the people, without favour or ill will, noting that their duty and pride depends on how well they serve the national interest adding that for new Gambia, there shall be respect and tolerance.

He appealed to Gambians to pray for the new parliamentarians, as they undertake the work in order to rebuild the country. UDP leader informed that Gambians indeed elected their representatives under difference party tickets, but Gambians expect them to represent the nation irrespective of their party affiliation.

He said as Secretary General of the UDP, it is with humility and gratitude to thank Gambians for the confidence they have bestowed on the party adding that UDP will always pledge and commit to work for the national interest-first, foremost and forever.

"We pray that with this elections, Gambia shall become a beacon of democratic enlightenment and i predict that great parliamentarians will emerge from this batch of National Assembly Members," UDP leader concluded.