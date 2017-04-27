Gambia: Senegalese Opens Defence in Alleged Drug Trial

A Senegalese man who is facing drug possession charge before Magistrate Malafy Jarju at the Banjul Magistrates' Court, Tuesday opened his defence as first defence witness in the case.

In his defence testimony, Samba Juma Bah said he was going to a funeral at his village called Nyorro on the day of his arrest. He said when he arrived at the border; officers asked them to produce their documents and identify their luggages. "I came down without a bag because nothing was on me," he said.

According to him, the officers saw a bag in the vehicle and alleged that he owns it but he told him that that he was going to a funeral and don't need a bag for that. He said when they opened the bag and found cannabis in it; they said they suspected him to be the owner since he did not carry any bag when coming down from the car. "I was handcuffed and taken to Jarra Soma police station." He said the officers even had argument among themselves at the station about the ownership of the bag.

Under cross-examination, Mr. Bah said he is aware of the seriousness in lying after swearing to the Holy Qur'an, saying he was coming from Cassamance where he work and going to Nyorro where he intended to spend the night and head back the following day. He said he could not remember the officers who conducted a search on him but disagreed that all the officers who testified were present during his arrest. Mr. Bah also maintained that the officers had argued on whether he owns the cannabis or not.

Hearing continues on 22nd May.