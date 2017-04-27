Gambia: We Are Constrained By Vehicle Shortage State Tells Court in Ex-Nala Official Trial

Lawyer L. Jarju, the led state counsel in the alleged criminal trial of Kevin Aghedo, a former program coordinator of the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA) and Joseph Furu Gomez, a businessman in Basse has told Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie at the Banjul Magistrates' Court that they are faced with vehicle shortage at the Attorney General's Chambers which led to his late arrival in court.

"My late arrival in court was not deliberate. We have vehicle shortage and we have to use one of the top official vehicles to come to court," Counsel Jarju told the court on Monday.

Mr. Aghedo and Gomez are facing alleged four count charges of conspiracy to defraud, stealing, fraud and breach of trust by persons employed in the public service and making a false document.

The case was set for continuation of cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, John CGN Golden; a retired barrister and former executive secretary of the agency but that couldn't proceed because both the state counsel and their witness were absent.

Mr. Aghedo's defence counsel, lawyer K.Sanyang said after the last adjourned date, he met state counsel L Jarju at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court where he told him that he did not have the case in their diary on the last adjourned. "I want to believe that they have lost interest in the case."

Lawyer Sanyang said whereas magistrates are boarding commercial vehicles to come to court, why can't the state counsel do the same, arguing that counsel Jarju's explanation for his lateness was baseless.

He said on the last adjourned date, he applied for the state to furnish the defence with the letters that the first prosecution witness wrote to Mr. Aghedo but state counsel Jarju said they could not get the witness's letters but only Mr. Aghedo's reply to him.

When state counsel Jarju attempted to produce the reply letters for defence to tender it, Lawyer Sanyang insisted that he need the letter that was written by the witness because he is in the end of his cross-examination.

He said those letters are important to the case file, saying will only be serious and produce the letters when they are compelled by the court. "Since they are unable to produce the document, then they are constrained and cannot proceed with the case," lawyer Sanyang said.

The case is adjourned to 16th May, 2017 for continuation of hearing.