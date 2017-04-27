Gambia: Magistrate Denies Bail to Alleged Attempted Felon

Magistrate A.R. Bah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court, Wednesday denied one Alieu Komma bail, following a prosecution application for the court to refuse admitting him on bail.

The prosecuting officer, Sergeant 2294 Jammeh said Mr. Komma was convicted in October, 2016 with a fine of D5, 000 or a year imprisonment but later committed similar offence.

Mr. Komma is facing allegation charge of breaking into A. B Forex Bureau with intend to commit a felony on 21st April, 2017, at Brikama Wellingara. He denied responsibility of the charge.

Prosecutor Jammeh said Mr. Komma is before another magistrate with a pending case and another fresh matter to be mentioned while the third one is yet to be in court. "If the accused person is sent to prison, the entire police and the community of Brikama will be at peace. I urge the court to refuse him bail."

Mr. Komma had pleaded for the court to grant him bail because he an Asthmatic patient but his application was turned-down by the magistrate who ruled that since Mr. Komma is a habitual offender and creates a concern to the court on the societal safety if he is released on bail, she will decide on denying him bail. She said the gravity of the offence had also made the case more severe.