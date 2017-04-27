Gambia: WCRFA Elective Congress Is Sunday

The West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA) Elective Congress is slated for next Sunday, 30th April at the Governor's Office in Brikama.

The current President Abdou Karim Sey, is being challenged by Lamin Jarju, the president of the Foni Bintang Sports Committee.

Sey and his cabinet were installed into office in June 2013 to promote and develop football in West Coast Region.

Speaking to The Observer Sports ahead of the Elective Congress on Sunday, Sey said that they will consolidate the works they have started. "We will consolidate our efforts and try to have an artificial turf in the region."

Mr. Jarju was a strong critic of the Sey's leadership in their last Annual General Meeting, but despite that, Sey noted that his position is not under threat.