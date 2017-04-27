27 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: WCRFA Elective Congress Is Sunday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Modou Lamin Drammeh

The West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA) Elective Congress is slated for next Sunday, 30th April at the Governor's Office in Brikama.

The current President Abdou Karim Sey, is being challenged by Lamin Jarju, the president of the Foni Bintang Sports Committee.

Sey and his cabinet were installed into office in June 2013 to promote and develop football in West Coast Region.

Speaking to The Observer Sports ahead of the Elective Congress on Sunday, Sey said that they will consolidate the works they have started. "We will consolidate our efforts and try to have an artificial turf in the region."

Mr. Jarju was a strong critic of the Sey's leadership in their last Annual General Meeting, but despite that, Sey noted that his position is not under threat.

Gambia

Gambia's GDP Over D47 Billion - Hon. Halifa Sallah

The National Assembly Member for Serrekunda Constituency Hon: Halifa Sallah has said that the current debt of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.