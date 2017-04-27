27 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: YCFAC Health Fair to Help Gambia Achieve EHCS - YCFAC Cofounder

By Saffiatou Colley & Awa Gassama

A co-founder of Your Change For a Change (YCFaC), has revealed that the youth-led organisation's yearly health fair would no doubt help them to achieve an Excellent Health Care System (EHCS) in The Gambia.

Binta Marong, who was speaking at a day's health fair, which also coincided with activities making the organisation's 6th anniversary, affirmed that the country needs to have a good surveillance system to combat diseases.

The event was held at the Youth Monument situated at Westfield.

Commenting on the theme of the event dubbed; "People helping people", Marong outlined that the theme was carefully chosen due to the fact that only people can be the solution to their own problems.

She noted that the free services at the health fair would help greatly in combating both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

For his part, Momodou Bella Jallow, the country director of YCFaC, said their goal was to inspire the generation to be involved in charitable health activities in communities, to attain the best health system.

Jallow pointed out that they started with distribution of bed nets, environmental sanitation, health education among others. "The health fair is one of our line-up of initiatives as part of our annual planned of activities. The organization was supported by The Girl Generation, who are also in the forefront in the fight to end FGM in a generation, by staging two intergenerational FGM Bantabas in the West Coast and Lower River Regions respectively."

Jallow further challenged stakeholders to come on board so as to benefit from this rare opportunity.

"Even the most advanced health system in the world, will struggle when it is faced with the double burden of diseases that is both communicable and non-communicable being very prevalence." he added.

The day's event was interactive as the aims were to educate, empower and inspire communities in all aspects of health, with special emphasis on hypertension, diabetes mellitus, blood drive, first aid, FGM/C and early marriage among others.

