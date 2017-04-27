Kenya: Jubilee Has Fulfilled Pledge On Free, Fair and Transparent Nominations - Uhuru

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the Jubilee Party has lived up to its word to allow Kenyans to choose their representatives without interference.

He said the party overcame the logistical hitches experienced last week when the primaries were suspended, to conduct a record-setting free and fair nomination exercise.

"In the history of this Republic, I think it will go down in record that the Jubilee nominations of 2017 have been by far the freest and the fairest and was transparent," he said.

The Head of State said the overwhelming turnout during the party's primaries indicates the huge support the Jubilee Party enjoys in the country.

"Jubilee supporters and Kenyans in general have spoken. If you look at the turnout in every single constituency you will undoubtedly agree with me that the support for Jubilee is overwhelming and that is all over the country," said the President.

He said the huge turnout also sends a message that Kenyans are demanding much greater accountability and responsibility from their leaders.

The President said those who won in the nominations should understand that Kenyans would no longer tolerate leaders who are only concerned about their own salaries and other selfish interests.

Commenting on the trend where many sitting Governors, MPs and MCAs have been voted out in the primaries, the President said Kenyans are expressing their anger with the misuse of funds through things like unnecessary travels and leaders' obsession with their own salaries rather than the welfare of the public.

He also assured those who have lodged petitions with the party secretariat over the outcome of the nominations in some areas that their complaints would be heard expeditiously as per the party rules.

"We are not leaving anyone behind. We congratulate those who won and ask them to listen to the wishes of the people and to those who lost, we want them to know that we are not abandoning them. Our party does not have a policy of use and abandon," said the President when he spoke at the party headquarters in Nairobi.

The President urged all party supporters to maintain peace, saying that the Jubilee Party stands for peace, unity and fairness.

He later addressed rallies at Githurai, Ruiru, Juja and Thika where he thanked Jubilee supporters for conducting a peaceful nomination process despite the overwhelming interest and turnout.

The President was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and a host of leaders including Governors Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Hussein Dado (Tana River) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale).