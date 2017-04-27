Liberia: Private Security Officer Assaulted At China Union

Miss Teeta David who suffers pains in her body is now unable to walk by herself.

Ms. Teeta David, 31, a mother of two and an employee of Loyal Protective Guard Service (LTGS) was on Saturday, April 22, reportedly assaulted by a Chinese national identified only as Lee at the China Union compound in Bong Mines.

The victim suffered bodily pains and is presently unable to walk because of severe pains in her stomach.

Ms. David, who was immediately admitted to the BMC Hospital after the incident, told the Daily Observer that Mr. Lee drove his car to the gate, seeking to enter the compound.

"I went to the gate to open it and when I got near it, the gate fell on me, and later found out that Mr. Lee had kicked the gate," she said. She added that when the gate was forcibly kicked, it slammed against her, and caused her to fall to the ground and black out.

When she regained consciousness, she said she found out that her commander at the Loyal Protective Guard Service, Klay Dormu, and PSU officers assigned to the company came to her rescue, and she was later sent for treatment to the BMC Hospital in Fuamah District.

Ms. David said Mr. Lee, apparently thinking that he was being delayed in entering the compound by the security, "Came to me, while I was on the ground and in pain, and asked me if I did not know that he is my big boss." She said since she is not aware of any problems between her and China Union employees, including Chinese expatriates, she was surprised at Mr. Lee's violent attitude towards her.

LPGS commander Klay Dormu told the Daily Observer that Mr. Lee is cooperating with the investigation and has expressed regret for the incident.

Meanwhile, members of the advocacy and developmental group, Salala, Sanoyea and Fuamah District Development Solidarity (SASAFU) emergency management team, headed by Dr. Andrew S. Allakamenin, arrived in Bong Mines and proceeded to the hospital to ascertain the victim's condition.

The team was met by some youth and members of the victim's family, who expressed dissatisfaction with what had happened to Ms. David. They have threatened to carry out demonstrations against the inhumane way in which Ms. David was treated.

Dr. Allakamenin, meanwhile, convinced the group against staging a protest, noting that while their anger was justified, "The days of demonstrations and marching in the streets to seek redress and solutions to our grievances are over."

He assured them that SASAFU believes the best way to seek justice is through the legal system and other constituted authorities in Bong County, including the office of the Superintendent, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the County.

Ms. David was transported by SASAFU's Emergency Management Team and family members to Monrovia and she is expected to receive treatment at the John F. Kenney Medical Center beginning today.

While investigations are going on, the Loyal Protective Guard Service (LPGS) provided an initial amount of US$60 to the victim on April 23, and an additional US$50, totaling US$110, to seek medical attention.