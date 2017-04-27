27 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Congratulates Mogoeng As the New African Judicial Congress President

President Jacob Zuma has "heartily" congratulated Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, following his election as the President of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) in Cape Town, the Presidency said on Thursday.

Mogoeng was elected on Wednesday after a four-day congress hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, under the theme: "Strengthening the independence of the judiciary and respect for the rule of law".

He had previously served as vice president under the outgoing Marie Madeleine Mborantsuo of Gabon. He will serve for two years.

Dignitaries from 35 African countries attended the event.

"We wish to heartily congratulate the Chief Justice on his election and wish him all the best in his new responsibilities," Zuma said in a statement.

"This election to such a key continental position demonstrates confidence and high regard for South Africa's judiciary in the continent."

Zuma said the election was great honour for the country as it happened on the eve of Freedom Day and just a few days before the beginning of Africa Month.

Meanwhile, Parliament said Mogoeng's election was a significant recognition of the Constitution and the Constitutional Court's role in strengthening democracy.

