Cameroon: Installation of Bilingualism, Multiculturalism Commission Members - Special Bus to Convey Media Practitioners

Below is a press release from the Ministry of Communication
On very high instructions of the President of the Republic, H.E. Paul Biya, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Mr Philemon Yang, will commission into office the president, the vice-president and the members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism on Thursday April 27, 2017 at the Yaounde Conference Centre. The Minister of Communication therefore invites professionals of national and international media houses to ensure a wide coverage of this important ceremony. To that effect, buses shall be made available for their transportation from the esplanade of the Ministry of Communication to the Yaounde Conference Centre as from 8 a.m. The Minister of Communication counts on the mobilization and participation of the entire national and international press to ensure the success of this landmark event. The Minister of Communication (s) ISSA TCHIROMA BAKARY