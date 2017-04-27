Cameroon: Gender Equality Statistics Evaluated

This was during a one-day workshop organised Tuesday April 2015 by the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family

The Ministry of Women Empowerment and the Family in collaboration with some para-public institutions organised a one-day workshop to evaluate the number of women and men represented in both public and private institutions in Cameroon, and to encourage women in Organisations to go in for posts of responsibility without any fear and doubt of competence. The workshop took place at the Women Empowerment Centre at the Nkoldongo neighbourhood in Yaounde on the 25 of April 2017. Opening the workshop, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Moussa Aoudou , welcomed everyone present and appreciated the support made by UNESCO for carrying out such a research for Gender Statistics in various public and para public institutions. Although updated statistics were yet to be published, he explained that it is thanks to this project that women are gradually climbing up the administrative ladder by holding top administrative positions such as Ministers, Senators, General Managers, Directors amongst others, thus bridging the gap between men and women . The Sub-Director in Charge of Gender in the Ministry of Women Empowerment and the Family, Francisca Moto, said the main objective of the workshop is to collect, consolidate and validate data on the representation of men and women in positions of responsibility in various public and para- public structures.