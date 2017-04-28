27 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru to Spend 5 Nights Behind Bars Over Poll Chaos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Bishop Margaret Wanjiru
By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Bishop Margret Wanjiru will spend five nights behind bars following a decision by Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi to deny her bail.

This is after the court concurred with the prosecution that Bishop Wanjiru is likely to interfere with potential witnesses who are yet to record statements with investigating officers.

Bishop Wanjiru was charged earlier in the day with two counts of damaging property and creating disturbance.

Wanjiru was accused of wilfully and unlawfully damaging four ballot papers worth Sh30,000 at City Park Market Jubilee Party polling station.

The Woman of God denied creating disturbance by forcefully storming the polling station and disrupting the ongoing process for the Jubilee Party nominations.

Bishop Wanjiru will however be locked up at the Kileleshwa Police Station on medical grounds after her advocate told the court that she is unwell.

But the court directed the church minister to provide medical statements to support her claims, failure to which she will be remanded at the Langata Women's Prison.

The magistrate said he reached the decision as a measure to stop a repeat of 2007/08 poll violence.

"Stern action has to be taken to avoid a repeat of the elections which were characterised by violence," he ruled.

Kenya

Millions Needed to Battle Armyworms

The Agriculture ministry requires an additional Sh320 million emergency funding to combat crop-eating caterpillars known… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.