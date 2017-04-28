Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru to Spend 5 Nights Behind Bars Over Poll Chaos

Photo: Capital FM

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Nairobi — Bishop Margret Wanjiru will spend five nights behind bars following a decision by Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi to deny her bail.

This is after the court concurred with the prosecution that Bishop Wanjiru is likely to interfere with potential witnesses who are yet to record statements with investigating officers.

Bishop Wanjiru was charged earlier in the day with two counts of damaging property and creating disturbance.

Wanjiru was accused of wilfully and unlawfully damaging four ballot papers worth Sh30,000 at City Park Market Jubilee Party polling station.

The Woman of God denied creating disturbance by forcefully storming the polling station and disrupting the ongoing process for the Jubilee Party nominations.

Bishop Wanjiru will however be locked up at the Kileleshwa Police Station on medical grounds after her advocate told the court that she is unwell.

But the court directed the church minister to provide medical statements to support her claims, failure to which she will be remanded at the Langata Women's Prison.

The magistrate said he reached the decision as a measure to stop a repeat of 2007/08 poll violence.

"Stern action has to be taken to avoid a repeat of the elections which were characterised by violence," he ruled.