Photo: Samuel Miring'u/PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta chats with Charles Njagua after a press briefing at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on April 27, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta extended a hand to Jubilee nomination losers even as the party began receiving appeals for the results around the country.

In a tour of the party headquarters at Jubilee House, the President said the primaries had shown what people want and the losers should support the party.

"We will accommodate everybody and that is what we are telling even the losers; support those who have won. This is your government.

"This is your party and we will be together in our march to deliver change and transformation to our country," he said.

The President, who said he visited the party headquarters to appreciate the work of party officials, spoke just as protesters outside the Jubilee House demanded his intervention in the party's nomination results in Starehe.

RESULTS NULLIFIED

The results were immediately nullified after musician Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua Kanyi appealed, saying there had been vote stuffing.

The race was between incumbent Maina Kamanda and new entrant Jaguar.

When results showed Mr Kamanda had won, chaos erupted forcing the police to spring into action at the Jamhuri High School tallying centre.

"We do not want a few bad people to ruin our party. The votes will be repeated," party secretary-general Raphael Tuju told the protesters through the fence before the President spoke to journalists.

"Our appeals tribunal is already handling the matter and I ask you to be patient. The certificate for the winner will therefore not be granted," Mr Tuju added.

FRESH EXERCISE

Nairobi's voting and tallying has been punctuated by delays and claims of rigging.

Governor aspirant Peter Kenneth has demanded fresh elections after what he called shambolic primaries.

He argued there had been no uniform rules on voting and even non-members were allowed to vote.