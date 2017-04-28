Uganda: KCCA Seek Response At Express

Kampala — KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is demanding a response from his players when the Azam Uganda Premier League (UPL) defending champions visit Express at Wankulukuku this evening.

Vipers' 2-1 victory over KCCA on Tuesday blew the unbeaten home bubble on the artificial turf, leaving the champions stuck on 48 points - level with Villa.

KCCA, however, have six games left to play as compared to Villa's four and Vipers' five, with the latter third on the log in 42 points.

The Lugogo side travel to Wankulukuku hardly on good footing after drawing twice (URA and SC Villa) and losing one in their last three matches.

Should KCCA drop points at Express and SC Villa win against Police, the title race will be given further life.

And Express midfielder Saddam Juma, never mind his team long out of the league title contention, wants exactly that.

"We know it is like a title decider for KCCA," Juma told Daily Monitor yesterday, "But we are coming at them because we have nothing to lose." "This is a big game for big players and I'm inspired by the fact that I always play well when I face KCCA."

This game is also perfect tonic for a potential Uganda Cup semi-final tie between the two in the event KCCA eject Police in the pending quarterfinal match at Namboole on Sunday.

"We are banking on our home support that enabled us beat Villa," added Juma.

KCCA manager, Mutebi, knows that short of a positive response his players could be stretched psychologically.

"It is a reactionary match," he said, "I was not overly bothered by the result (Vipers' 2-1 loss) because we made school boy mistakes.

"The reaction will be that those mistakes are addressed. We are facing a very organised side defensively."

Mutebi added: "They have a couple of players who can manage the ball very well. It is going to be tough because Express has players that play hot and cold and are now eager to show that they can still play at the top level."

On KCCA's leaking defence, where they last kept a clean sheet against Al-Masry of Egypt, Mutebi insisted they "cannot sacrifice our identity because we want to defend.

"We will try to improve on those defensive errors. We are certain that Matia Lule's sides are always defensively organised."

Coach Lule's Express, with the likes of Juma and forward Simon Sserunkuma ready to probe the visitors, have no injury worries. Youngster Allan Okello, who missed the game against Vipers because of school, is available for selection while midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba has shaken off a shoulder niggle from Tuesday.

Defender Timothy Awany is, however, out through suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

Last 10 league meetings between KCCA and Express

27/09/2016

KCCA FC 3-1 Express

24/05/2016

Express 1-1 KCCA FC

25/08/2015

KCCA FC 1-1 KCCA FC

28/04/2015

KCCA FC 0-3 Express

28/11/2014

Express 0-0 KCCA FC

22/04/2014

KCCA 2-3 Express

01/11/2013

Express 1-1 KCCA FC

08/03/2013

KCCA FC 5-0 Express

30/10/12

Express 1-1 KCCA FC

06/01/2012

KCCA FC 2-0 Express

AUPL MATCHES TODAY

Express vs KCCA

Wankulukuku, Azam TV 4pm

SC Villa vs Police

Masaka Recreation Ground, 4.30pm