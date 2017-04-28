Uganda: Dan Obote-Led Aspiring Delegates Petition Fufa Over Elections

Kampala — Four aspiring delegates from the Northern region have petitioned Fufa to expeditiously address what they termed as fraudulent irregularities in the voting system of this weekend's district elections else they seek a court injunction to stop the process.

Speaking to the media yesterday at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, the four aggrieved officials; Dan Obote, Mike Odongo, Daniel Egudo and Geoffrey Otim, expressed their displeasure at being denied a chance to participate in Saturday's national wide Fufa elections.

"We have tried to talk to Fufa over the matter but we got no positive answer. We are now going to seek a court injunction and also forward the matter to Fifa if possible," Obote, a former league and national team star from Lira, revealed.

They also faulted the Fufa electoral committee headed by Sam Bakiika for 'deliberately' leaving districts like Amulu, Aleptong, Buvuma and Agago, registering ghost clubs in Lira and failing to sensitize football communities on the voting process. Fufa electoral committee deputy boss Yusuf Awuye denied that they have barred anyone from standing and clarified that it is only Gulu district that will have its election postponed.

"We have not denied anyone a chance to compete in Northern Region. Out of the 11 districts that make up Northern Region, it is only the Gulu election process which was postponed due to unresolved issues," Awuye told Daily Monitor yesterday.

He revealed that voting materials for the Saturday event starting flowing into the districts yesterday and that they don't expect any major glitches.