Uganda: Mutebi Fancying KCCA to Go Past Group Stage

Kampala — Whereas many pundits have described KCCA's Caf Confederation Cup group placement as a nightmarish draw, manager Mike Mutebi says his club has grown over time to outlive those fears.

The prospect of facing two North African clubs - Fus Rabat (Morocco) and Club African (Tunisia) - and West African giants Rivers United (Nigeria) does not make Mutebi lose sleep as he asserts that the gap between the 'big' and 'small' clubs has narrowed over time. KCCA, ejected Egyptian giants al Masry to get to this stage.

"Club African has history here; you know what happened to Villa (eliminated by the Tunisians 7-2 on aggregate) in the 1990s. We have played Nigerian clubs recently like Baylesa, it is not new to players like Benjamin (Ochan). We are ready to rub shoulders with the big clubs," he boldly stated yesterday at Lugogo.

"We are fortunate to play against such clubs but remember it was a narrow escape when we played African kings Mamelodi Sundowns (Caf Champions League)."

He doesn't subscribe to the notion that playing in three tourneys - Caf Confederation Cup, league and Uganda Cup - simultaneously will drain his players' energies.

"It is new for a club and Ugandan players at large to play many games but we have prepared for it. I don't think playing at this stage will affect us at all," Mutebi adds.

Aware of the 7-1 damage Fus Rabat inflicted on local rivals Villa last year, Mutebi stressed KCCA are in the group stage not as tourists but competitors.

"We are not going to be passengers there, we are going to be absolutely competitive, such names motivate our players, you try to address history but football is about now. We are not looking at history. We have big chance to make it to the quarterfinals."

Before KCCA jets into Rabat for its opening tie on May 12-14, the manager expects to have addressed all the grey areas in the team.

"We are going add recuperating Jackson Nunda and Hassan Wasswa to the team and also promote exciting youngsters like Sadat Anaku (current top scorer in the U-17 league).

"We may also shop for one or two midfielders with composure, who is smart and understands our game. Our problem has been the midfield and if we get one who can play without fear, we shall be ready to go."