Nigeria: National Assembly - Police Have Taken Away 2017 Budget

The National Assembly yesterday said Police took away critical component of the 2017 budget during the raid on residence of the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe).

Operatives of the Nigerian Police last week Thursday stormed the residence of Goje in Abuja. The two chambers of the National Assembly said the 2017 budget, could not be passed without the critical component allegedly taken away by the police.

Raising a point of order on the invasion of his house, Goje said the police during the raid went away with his laptop and 18 files.

He said the police spent four hours in his house searched all the rooms including his private office.

"While I was in National Assembly working on the budget, I received distressed call from my house that the police have invaded my house. They broke all my wardrobes, boxes and doors," he said.

The former governor, who said the invasion has traumatized and frightened his family, said it has negatively affected the 2017 budget process.

"Up till this moment I have no official contact with the police. So I don't know why they invaded my house and I don't know what they are looking for and they have collected all my things like I told you the money, the files, the laptop are with them.

"We will manage to pass this budget but don't blame us if it is further delayed because it's not my fault again. It is not the fault of National Assembly. The police are the one maybe hiding the budget now maybe they are using the laptop and files to come out with the budget," he said.

In his remarks, Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki said the police blamed the invasion on wrong information by a whistle blower.

He urged an ad-hoc committee constituted to look into the alleged assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) to also look into the invasion of Goje's house.

Our correspondent report that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was at the Senate shortly after the day's sitting. He met the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in a closed doors meeting.

At the House of Representatives, the lawmakers condemned the raid on Goje's residence and resolved to constitute an ad-hoc panel to invite the IGP to explain what warranted the raid and the laws that backed the police to carry out such operations.

The committee is to report back in two weeks for further legislative action to be taken.

The lawmakers also called on the IGP to return all the documents related to the 2017 budget carted away from Goje's house.