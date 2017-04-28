Uganda: Buddu to Open Against Mawogola in the Masaza Cup Opener

Masaka — It's only fifteen days left. Buganda's annual Masaza Cup football tournament is set to return with eighteen teams in four groups.

Buddu, the reigning champions led by Jinja-born coach Steven Bogere, are in intense preparations for the game against Mawogola for what will be the opening match of the tournament.

The match will be played at Masaka Recreation Ground, which also serves as SC Villa's home in the Azam Uganda Premier League.

Speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, Vincent Mayiga, the Buddu County chief said that although organizers made some alternations following the rescheduling of opening game from May 6 to 13th everything else is going according to plan.

Daily Monitor has learnt that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, who last visited Masaka Recreation in 2015, will be chief guest. Back then he awarded striker Robert Ssentongo (currently of KCCA) as the 'Best player' in the Bika football final, won by Embogo against Enkima.

"It's our honor to thank the Kabaka for cherry-picking us, as hosts for the opening game," remarked Mayiga, who also appointed Henry Mulinde as team's coordinator and Kawonawo Kizito as chairperson.

"As you are aware that Masaka Recreation was renovated by SC Villa, we will also take the advantage of using it as a home ground" he said adding; "Being a host alone, conveys a message that maybe the Kabaka heavily recognizes our efforts towards the growth of this tournament and football in general."

He also reiterated the teams' determination to defend the trophy in spite of challenges like limited funds. Meanwhile, other teams such as Ssingo, Ssese and Busujju are all in high spirits ahead of the competition.