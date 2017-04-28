27 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: CBN Offers $100 Million Forex to Dealers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said it had offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers as its intervention to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Mr Isaac Okorafor, Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department of CBN. disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Okorafor, however, said that no intervention was made in the retail window in Thursday's auction.

He said that the bank continued its weekly sale of foreign exchange to the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment to meet the needs of low-end users.

The CBN spokesman further said that the bank had observed that quite a good number of dealers were adhering to the forex guidelines.

Okorafor said the CBN would continue to monitor activities of authorised dealers to ensure that no outfit or individual circumvented laid down forex rules.

He urged all concerned to put the Nigerian economy first, adding that the CBN was determined to guarantee the international value of the naira.

Nigeria

Two Dead, Many Injured As Building Collapses in Lagos

Two persons were said to have died while many were injured when a two-storey building undergoing construction in NICON… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.