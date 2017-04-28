Rwanda: Local DJs to Battle It Out Tomorrow

Twelve local DJs will display their skills on the decks at a DJ contest slated for Saturday.

Dubbed the 'DJ Battle Kigali', the competition will take place at Fuchsia Bar and Lounge in Remera, popularly known as "K Jules."

The event that will kick off at 8pm is sponsored by Mutzig beer and Fuchsia.

According to the organiser, DJ Kadir of Ruff Cuts DJs, the competition will be divided into two sets; with the first set lasting 15 minutes while the second set will last only five minutes. After the second set, the winner will be selected and announced.

DJs lined up for the battle are; Toxxyk, Kerb, Infinity, Miller, Kiss, Diallo, and Lenzo. Others are Smith, Copain, Kelly, Blow, and Matt.

"Most of them are upcoming DJs who love what they do. I just sold them the idea for the battle and they were okay with it," explained Kadir.

The winner will walk away with a cash prize of Rwf100, 000 while the runner up will bag Rwf 50,000. The event will be hosted by DJ Brek of Ruff Cuts DJs and Royal FM's MC Tino.

Entrance is free.