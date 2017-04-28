Rwanda, Netherlands Look to Strengthen Ties

Rwanda and the Kingdom of Netherlands have pledged to maintain strong ties with emphasis on the judicial sector.

The pledge was made during an event to celebrate the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander Claus George Ferdinand of the Kingdom of Netherlands on Wednesday in Kigali.

The Dutch Ambassador to Rwanda, Frédérique de Man, said his government is looking forward to continue cooperation between the two countries to contribute to a professional, accessible and efficient justice sector.

"Over the years, we have assisted the justice sector in achieving a lot both in infrastructure and in capacity building," she said.

"I have been saying this often and I will continue saying it: the Netherlands finds it very important to work also closely with civil society and not only as a service provider. We feel strongly that civil society can provide a positive input for an enhanced policy dialogue in the justice sector.

"Furthermore, public space for debate on policies and service delivery is key. Through constructive dialogue, civil society can assist us to improve further and to become more effective."

The envoy said several activities and events that focus on young Rwandan entrepreneurs will be highlighted in coming weeks.

"This fits into the aid-trade approach that is the backbone of the Dutch presence here, for example, in the fight against stunting, in assisting with feeder roads and local development, integrated water resources management, among others, and at the same time working toward more business and investments," she said.

Claude Nikobisanzwe, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, reaffirmed the relationship between Netherlands and Rwanda, particularly in post-Genocide era, in rebuilding capacity and infrastructure of the justice sector.

"In a relatively short time, we have built strong ties that are witnessed by the closeness and the permanent political dialogue and consultations among leaders of our two countries," Nikobisanzwe said.

"Now we are happy that our cooperation in the justice sector goes beyond financial support, but also exchange experience and best practices between the judicial institutions of both countries."

Already, several Dutch companies have their presence in Rwanda, they are in a variety of sectors including food industry, transport, renewable energy construction, and ICT.

The number of Dutch business missions to Rwanda has considerably increased with focus on tourism, agriculture and horticulture.