Nigeria: Police Bow to Pressure, Return All Items Seized From Senator Goje's Home

The Nigeria Police have succumbed to pressure by the National Assembly and returned all items, including budget documents taken from the residence of the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Danjuma Goje a raid last week.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, reads, "Further to the visit of the Nigerian Police Force to the residence of His Excellency, Senator Danjuma Goje, CON in the course of routine duties wherefrom certain items were taken by the police, and issues subsequently arising.

"I am to inform all that all the items taken in the course of routine police duties have been returned to the Distinguished Senator at his house by the Nigerian Police."

Mr. Enang assured that all other issues relating to the subject matter were being addressed with a view to positive resolution.

The House of Representatives had issued a 24-hour deadline to the police to return all documents relating to the 2017 appropriation bill to the senator.

This ultimatum was issued due to an invasion of Mr. Goje's residence by security operatives on April 20.

The police had also denied carting away appropriations documents.

Mr. Goje, a former governor of Gombe State, claimed the police officers carted away documents, including those on the 2017 budget proposal, N18 million, $19,000 and 4,000 Riyal from his residence in Asokoro.

But the police claimed the seized documents had nothing to do with the budget.