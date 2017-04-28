Malawi: Mizu Band Storms Lilongwe - Spices Up Miss Malawi

For the Lilongwe fans, finally the joy has arrived. Mizu Band one of the best live performing bands in the country is storming the capital city, an opportunity for music enthusiasts to experiencing the best out of the music grouping.

This is first time Mizu Band is performing in Lilongwe, and the grouping has promised not disappoint.

Led by its celebrated vocalists JJ and Eunice Kadzuwa Mhango, Mizu Band is expected to spice up the rejuvenated Miss Malawi finals at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) on Friday April 28th, 2017 evening.

And by public demand, the Blantyre-based band will entertain patrons in the afternoon of Saturday at 4 Seasons Chameleon.

"Lilongwe fans have never had an opportunity to see the band performing, and this is their chance. We are ready to impress and hopefully people will enjoy the two performances," explained Mizu Band manager Emmanuel Maliro.

Mizu Band performs at Blue Elephant in Blantyre and has other members which include drummer Amos Mlolowa, who is also a member of Mafilika Band, keyboardist Dick Kankhunda, bass guitarist Ephraim Chambota and lead vocalist Mvahiwa Hanke.

The band has been popular with its two vocalists, JJ and Eunice, who for years have been a marvel to watch.

Eunice's astounding voice and JJ's ability to do renditions of popular reggae grouping, Morgan Heritage and others has earned the band more positive reviews.