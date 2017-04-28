28 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Egyptian Envoy Tips Local Exporters

Photo: Appolonia Uwanziga/The New Times
Egyptian embassy officials tour the expo on Wednesday. The trade fair will end on May 10.
By Appolonia Uwanziga

The business community should take advantage of the good trade relations between Rwanda and Egypt to create useful linkages and partnerships to expand market for locally-made products. According to Mazen Gaber Mousa, the deputy chief of mission at the Egyptian embassy in Kigali, such partnerships could help build capacity of local industrialists and boost the country's export sector.

He also urged producers from the two Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) member countries to learn from each other's best business practices.

Mousa was speaking during the opening of the ongoing Egypt and Middle East Expo at the Amahoro Stadium in Remera on Wednesday.

The 15-day trade fair attracted 59 exhibitors from Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Singapore, Kenya, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates and is organized by Smart Egypt. It ends on May 10.

