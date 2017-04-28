28 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Dutch Community in Rwanda Celebrate King's Birthday

By Sharon Kantengwa

On Wednesday evening, the Dutch envoy, Frederique de Man, hosted the King's birthday celebrations at her residence in Nyarutarama, an affluent suburb of Kigali.

Guests mostly clad in orange attire turned up in large numbers in honour of the King's birthday and to show their love and support to the Dutch community in the country. The atmosphere assumed an appropriate mood for a royal birthday. The guests included government officials and diplomats, among others.

The highlight of the celebration was a raffle which saw lucky guests walk away with impressive prizes including air tickets, and iPhones. Other offers included a free night and massage spa treatment at the Marriott Hotel, and one year free internet subscription.

The prizes were courtesy of KLM, MTN Rwanda, and Kigali Marriott Hotel.

"I am not only excited about celebrating our King's birthday, but also that the Netherlands has very good relations with this country (Rwanda) and we are working closely for the development of our people. I'm glad to see more Dutch investors come to Rwanda," Frédérique de man told The New Times.

The cocktail included plenty of snacks and drinks coupled with a variety of fine Dutch cheese. The Goatillas band played soothing music as the guests dined and wined.

Entertainment ended at 10:30pm even though most guests were still having a good time.

About the King's Day

King Willem-Alexander's birthday, also called King's Day, or Koningsdag in Dutch, is celebrated every April 27. It is in fact a public holiday in the Netherlands, but certainly not a day of rest, as several nationalists flock the city of Amsterdam to celebrate with their king, although traditionally, celebrations start on the eve of his birthday.

The theme colour for the event is orange because the King originates from a region called Orange in southeastern France.

The kings chose the colour to match with their origin.

