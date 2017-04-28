Africa: Rwanda Look to Qualify for Africa Rugby Cup Group 1B

Rwanda national rugby team, the Silverbacks, will be looking to qualify for Africa Rugby Cup, Group 1B next year if they defeat Zambia on Saturday at Lusaka Rugby ground.

The Silverbacks are in Zambia's capital Lusaka for the on-going 2017 Africa Cup Group 1 C Rugby tournament. The group comprises Rwanda, Zambia and Mauritius.

Coach Hubert Wafula's team started their campaign with victory against Mauritius 24-12 on Wednesday and now need to beat hosts Zambia to qualify for next Year's 1B Africa Rugby Cup.

Ismael Bikamba and Hertier Habimana produced a remarkable performance each bagging a try and two conversions to lead Rwanda to victory.

Former Ugandan International Wafula said he was impressed by the way his players performed against Mauritius.

"The boys played with too much determination and courage and I have no doubt we shall win against Zambia at their home and qualify for Africa Rugby 1B Cup," he told Times Sport by phone from Lusaka.

Hosts Zambia got off to a flying start after downing Mauritius 69-3 in Sunday's opening game. The Africa Cup 1C is the third competition of the Africa Cup 1st division. Only the winner is promoted in Group B.

The winner from Zambia tournament's promotion to Group 1 B will be decided by a goal difference tally against the victor of the Group C North tournament that will involve Nigeria, Cameroon and Algeria.