Rwanda: Holders Rayon Sports to Face Musanze in Peace Cup Last 16

Peace Cup holders Rayon Sports will face first division league rivals Musanze FC in the last 16 of this year's competition. The last 16 will be played over two legs, starting on the weekend of May 13-14 while the second leg will be staged a week later.

The draw was made on Wednesday following the conclusion of the return leg matches which left only a total of 14 top flight clubs with the remaining two slots occupied by second sides AS Muhanga and La Jeunesse or Aspor FC.

La Jeunesse or Aspor FC were due to faceoff on Thursday in their round of 32 second leg. Former national league side La Jeunesse won the first leg 2-0.

Rayon Sports, who were the first team to progress on Tuesday after knocking out second division outfit Rugende FC on a 12-0 aggregate score, will face Musanze FC that knocked out Isonga FC on an aggregate score of 7-1.

Last year's finalist APR FC will take on Nyagatare- based Sunrise FC. APR, winners of the Peace Cup a record eight time, edged Vision FC 1-0 to qualify to the next round with a 4-0 aggregate score, while Andre Casa Mbungo's Sunrise beat Rwamagana City 3-0 in the return leg to qualify 5-0 on aggregate.

Mukura VS will be up against AS Kigali after the former edged Huye rivals Intare FC 1-0 to go through 5-0 on aggregate while AS Kigali defeated Heroes FC 2-0 to qualify 3-0 on aggregate.

Police FC, third in the league, will lock horns with league strugglers Gicumbi after Innocent Seninga's side edged United Stars 5-1 to qualify 6-1 on aggregate while Gicumbi suffered a 0-1 loss to Miroplast FC but managed to sneak to the last 16 on a 2-1 aggregate score having won the first leg 2-0.

Bugesera FC defeated Hope FC 3-0 to go through 4-1 on aggregate and set up a last 16 clash with second division side AS Muhanga that cruised to the next round with a 7-0 aggregate win over Vision Juenesse Nouvelle.

In other last 16 fixtures, SC Kiyovu will face Marines FC; Amagaju FC will take on the winner between Aspor FC and La Jeunesse.

The last 16 round winners will advance to the quarter finals, which will be played over two legs in June.