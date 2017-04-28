South Africa: State Capture Death/Assassination Squad - Bell Pottinger, How We Miss You!

analysis

There is nothing more insulting to citizens than fake-sounding fake news.

It is no coincidence that in the few weeks since UK PR firm Bell Pottinger cut all ties with South Africa's First Family, the Guptas and their company Oakbay, the quality of our fake news has rapidly deteriorated. The trick to manufacturing good fake news is that it has to sound vaguely plausible.

There is nothing more insulting to citizens than fake-sounding fake news. Which is why the Hawks' biggest announcement this year, that they have thwarted a massive plot to assassinate 23 "prominent" South Africans, was met largely with guffaws and raised eyebrows, and that's about it.

If you are going to go underground to plot the most audacious operation in all of South African history - colonial, postcolonial, apartheid and post-apartheid - the assassination of 23 "prominent" South Africans including the President of the Republic of South Africa, it would be advisable not to call yourself the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) or the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime (which the Hawks in their statement abbreviated to AEMCG).

It just looks and sounds suspicious, doesn't it?

You're asking for trouble starting a WhatsApp group with either of...