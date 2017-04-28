27 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: State Capture Death/Assassination Squad - Bell Pottinger, How We Miss You!

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

There is nothing more insulting to citizens than fake-sounding fake news.

It is no coincidence that in the few weeks since UK PR firm Bell Pottinger cut all ties with South Africa's First Family, the Guptas and their company Oakbay, the quality of our fake news has rapidly deteriorated. The trick to manufacturing good fake news is that it has to sound vaguely plausible.

There is nothing more insulting to citizens than fake-sounding fake news. Which is why the Hawks' biggest announcement this year, that they have thwarted a massive plot to assassinate 23 "prominent" South Africans, was met largely with guffaws and raised eyebrows, and that's about it.

If you are going to go underground to plot the most audacious operation in all of South African history - colonial, postcolonial, apartheid and post-apartheid - the assassination of 23 "prominent" South Africans including the President of the Republic of South Africa, it would be advisable not to call yourself the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) or the Anti-White Monopoly Capitalists Regime (which the Hawks in their statement abbreviated to AEMCG).

It just looks and sounds suspicious, doesn't it?

You're asking for trouble starting a WhatsApp group with either of...

South Africa

State Capture - 'Coup Plotter' Faces Psych Observation

Elvis Ramosebudi, the "coup plotter" who allegedly planned to assassinate high-profile South Africans, appeared in the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.